Line 2022: Samsung starts sales of new Smart TVs and soundbars in Brazil; check the prices

Samsung started sales of TVs and soundbars of the 2022 line in Brazil this Monday (20). The company’s official store started to highlight the new models of Smart TVs from the Neo QLED, QLED and Smart Gaming families, as well as three new immersive audio systems to transform any living room into a cinema.

smart TVs





TudoCelular was present at the South Korean’s private event for the launch of Neo QLED TVs and had the opportunity to try out the new products. The line made official in March with 8K and 4K resolution stands out for its Mini LED technology, ensuring an excellent contrast ratio, in addition to the Neural Quantum processor with Artificial Intelligence. For now, on Samsung’s official website, the 65-inch Neo QLED 4K 2022 TV is the “cheapest” model available with a suggested price of R$ 9,999. For those looking for experience with giant screens, it is possible to purchase the same model in 75 or 85 inches with prices of R$16,999 and R$26,999, respectively.

The Neo QLED 8K TV line, in turn, is available at prices starting at R$59,999 for the 75-inch cutout. The 85-inch version is not yet available.

There is also a highlight for what Samsung calls “TVs gamers”. The 65-inch Smart Gaming TV with Neo QLED technology, 4K resolution and up to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate is now available for R$ 11,399. The smallest size available is 50 inches for $6,499. Soon, the manufacturer should launch versions of 43 and 55 inches.

Smart TV 50 Samsung Gaming, Neo QLED, 4K, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Wifi, 144hz, AI, Alexa, Black – QN50QN90BAGXZD Smart TV 50 Samsung Gaming, Neo QLED, 4K, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Wifi, 144hz, AI, Alexa, Black – QN50QN90BAGXZD

For those looking for QLED technology at more affordable prices, it is now possible to buy the “Q80B” models with prices starting at R$5,999 for the 50-inch cutout with 4K resolution. This line supports Dolby Atmos, Game Mode and is contrast enhanced with Direct Full Array. The refresh rate, on the other hand, is limited to 60 Hz.

Finally, the popular “Crystal UHD” series features LED technology with 4K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate, as well as support for HDR10+. You prices start from R$2,699 for the 43-inch version, which is its most compact size. The largest model available is 85 inches and can be purchased for R$ 13,999.

soundbars





Introduced in April 2022, the company’s new generation of soundbars promises to boost the experience of moviegoers when watching movies and series. The HW-Q990B is the most advanced version that offers 3D surround sound using 11.1.4 channels: 11 speakers, a subwoofer and 4 vertical speakers with Dolby Atmos. It should be noted that, when connected to a Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV with 6 audio channels, the set delivers a total field of 22 audio channels for the most immersive multimedia consumption in the portfolio. The HW-Q990B can be purchased for R$8,579.

Another highlight goes to the HW-Q800B, an ultra-thin model with 5.1.2 channels with Dolby Atmos without the need for cables to connect to the TV. This model is available on Samsung’s official website for R$4,449. There is an unprecedented entry model for the 2022 line, the HW-Q600B, with 3.1.2 channels with Dolby Atmos and support for automatic equalization. This set can be purchased on the official website for R$ 3,099, but is now available in Brazilian retail at more affordable prices.