‘Love and Thunder’ pre-sale starts this week

“Thor: Love and Thunder”, a new solo feature by the Asgardian superhero, has already started its ticket sales in the United States.

Last Friday (17), to the delight of the most anxious fans, Disney announced the start date of pre-sales for the film in our country.

When does the pre-sale of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ start in Brazil?

Advance tickets for the feature will be available from June 23 (Thursday). Through the Ingresso.com website or app, you can guarantee the best place in the session right from the first screenings of the film.

According to Taika Waititi, director of production, the film will have as themes love (explicit in the title) and an existential conflict of the protagonist, which the filmmaker defines as a kind of “midlife crisis”.

In addition to seeing part of the Guardians of the Galaxy team, such as Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista), the film will show Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, played by Natalie Portman. Russell Crowe brings Zeus to life, and Christian Bale plays the character that Taika calls “one of Marvel’s best villains”.

In the comics, Gorr, portrayed by Bale, inhabited a planet where everyone maintained an unshakable faith in the gods. When he tragically loses his entire family, he realizes his disgrace and the omission of the deities before his fate, and decides to take revenge on each of them.

The villain is one of the bearers of the Necro-sword, a powerful artifact capable of slaughtering the strongest of the gods. In the comics, Gorr is also responsible for shaking Thor’s psyche, making the Asgardian doubt his own dignity.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” stars Chris Hemsworth, who returns as the title character. James Gunn, director of “The Suicide Squad” (2021), serves as a consultant for the feature.

In Brazil, the film premieres on July 7, exclusively in theaters — secure your ticket through the Ingresso.com website or app.