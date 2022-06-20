Marquinhos Santos reveals Mendoza’s injury and details Vina’s situation for Fortaleza vs Ceará

With 0-0 against Cuiabá, the Ceará became the team with the most draws in the 2022 Brasileirão. seven. The teams entered the field this Saturday (18), at Arena Pantanal. The result made Alvinegro take a leap in the table. Now in 10th, the team targets the King’s Classic for the Brazil’s Cup and will have major shortages. With less than a week in charge of the team, the coach Marquinhos Santos assesses the panorama, praises the work left by Dorival and projects the duel with the biggest rival.

“Mendoza was diagnosed with a grade 1 to 2 injury. We are treating and seeing the possibility of having him for Wednesday’s match, but he didn’t offer conditions for this game against Cuiabá. Regarding Vina, he was not preserved. Vina showed a lot of wear and tear. And with the parameters that we had in the evaluations, it was decided that in this game we would be putting him at risk for a possible injury. He couldn’t bear this intensity anymore. He is already in the process of recovery. The projection is that he will recover for the game on Wednesday”, explained the coach.

Ceará faces the Strength in home and away matches in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. The moment is unprecedented for both teams. The first duel will be on the 22nd, next Wednesday, at Arena Castelão.

“It’s a game that moves the city. We know his weight and size. But the season is long… It’s a game that in 180 minutes will decide the team that has the most competence to reach the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. It is not this first game that is decisive, but the second. Let’s analyze and see the athletes who are in the best condition. We will always have the best team we have for each game. There’s no such thing as saving. I don’t like to spare players. I always try to put those who are in the best conditions, be they technical, physical, tactical and mental, so that Ceará can be well represented”, said Marquinhos Santos.

Marquinhos Santos recalls the level of national competitions and talks about the team’s evolution.

“We are diagnosing some things. It’s not easy to get the car walking to change the tire. But I strongly believe in what was being done by Dorival, who did a great job and we are continuing. It is worth mentioning that Ceará is 12 games without losing. It’s an expressive number. It’s not easy, at the competitive level of Brazilian football, to stay without losing in the calendar we have. So, in this reconstruction, with the loss of Mendoza, Vina out, Richard suspended.. Those who came in did well”, he concluded.

