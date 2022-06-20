Mauro Cezar detonates Flamengo after defeat to Atlético-MG: ‘Absolutely shameful’

Flamengo suffered its sixth defeat in the Brasileirão, this Sunday afternoon (19), the Rubro-Negro was defeated by Atlético-MG 2-0. Mauro Cezar Pereira harshly criticized the departure of the carioca club and questioned the lineup of coach Dorival Jr.

– Flamengo’s performance today was absolutely shameful, a harmless team. The need for radical changes is urgent. Hard to imagine what Dorival thought with the entry of Diego Ribas at the end – wrote the sports commentator.

A little earlier, Mauro Cezar scolded Flamengo’s management and demanded an attitude from the club’s current leaders.

– Those who were thrilled with 6th place already defends huge celebration if Flamengo is 6th in this Brazilian. No big deal when it comes to followers of those who “protected” Márcio Araújo, Gabriel, Muralha and Rodinei. These people think too small and the mistakes of the current management make them come out of the woodwork,” he said.

With the result, Galo reached 21 points in the Brasileirão table, moving up to third position. Fla, with 15, dropped to 13th place.

This Sunday’s match served as a preview of Wednesday, when the teams face each other again in Belo Horizonte, but for the first round of the Copa do Brasil round of 16. The ball rolls at 21:30 at Mineirão