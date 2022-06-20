Mayor of Betim should meet with Cruzeiro by stadium this Tuesday – Rádio Itatiaia

After starting the idea of ​​a stadium project in Betim, Mayor Vittorio Medioli should meet with Cruzeiro leaders this week. The meeting, according to Itatiaia, may take place next Tuesday (21), at the municipal government headquarters, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

The meeting will not have the physical presence of Ronaldo, who has already left the capital of Minas Gerais, after having watched the victory over Ponte Preta here — along with his son Ronald.

Last Wednesday (15), Ronaldo said, after meeting with the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, that the executive director of Cruzeiro had taken note of the proposal for a stadium in partnership with the municipality of Betim.

“I didn’t see it. In fact, I saw it on the internet. Gabriel (Lima, CEO of Cruzeirense) had access to this), I saw it earlier today (last Wednesday), I didn’t have time, we had many meetings during the day. good to see that Cruzeiro is putting itself back in its rightful place, really bringing hope and credibility. I think many groups are looking at us as a strong enabler (sic) for any sector in the state. It’s very important and I’m happy with that, to see that Cruzeiro can be an important brand that big companies want to associate with”, commented Ronaldo.

The stadium

Vittorio Medioli, Mayor of Betim, revealed last Wednesday that the municipality will build a sports arena, and that he wants to have Cruzeiro as a partner.

The municipal manager said that the stadium will be built with international investment already raised. Initially, the work was budgeted at R$ 450 million for an arena with up to 46 thousand spectators. Cruzeiro would have no costs and could earn something around R$ 150 million, with commercial gains from the box office, tickets.

The land for the work is also defined, it is located in the PTB neighborhood, and the built area would be 100 thousand square meters.