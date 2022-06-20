MCU Phase 5: Kevin Feige Says Clues Are Already Scattered

What direction will be taken in Phase 5 from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)? The studio president, Kevin Feige, revealed that there are already several indicative clues scattered around Marvel productions. But fans will be treated to more information “in the coming months” – likely at the panel at D23 Expo, set for September.

“As we approach the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going… I think there are already a lot of clues, which are at least apparent to me, as to where this saga is going. But we will be a little more direct about this in the coming months, to set a plan, so that audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see more of the route map.” Kevin Feige declared to Gamesradar.

What is already known about the future of the MCU

The post-credits scenes for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which opens on July 7, are also expected to provide some hint of the way forward. The movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” did just that – with the introduction of clea (Charlize Theron) in the MCU.

The “Blade,” “Deadpool 3,” “Fantastic Four” and “Thunderbolts” movies are known to be on the studio’s schedule, as are more “Spider-Man” movies with Tom Holland. Kevin Feige also talked about his desire to work with the young avengers – which could include Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), from “Hawkeye”, and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), from “Ms. Marvel”.