MCU will reveal Phase 5 news soon, says Kevin Feige

In a recent interview with Total Film magazine, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, indicated that news about the Phase 5 of MCU will be released soon.

“As we near the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going. I think there are already a lot of clues, which are at least apparent to me, where this whole saga is going. But we’re going to be a little more straightforward about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so that audiences who want to see the bigger picture [da Fase 5 do MCU] can see a little more of the script.”

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.