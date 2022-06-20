Medical dramas dominate Globoplay’s audience ranking; see the top 10

Advertising Could not load ad

Globoplay’s current audience ranking proves that medical dramas are really the strength of Globo’s streaming, as the service itself likes to propagate at all times. Four series set in hospitals are in the Top 10 – Most Consumedwhich takes into account the hours watched of a given program on the platform: Grey’s Anatomy, New Amsterdam, Under pressure and The Good Doctor. These are the only foreign productions clashing with soap operas.

Outside of Netflix, Grey’s Anatomy found a corner to snuggle up on Globoplay (the plot is also on Prime Video and Star+). The series headed by Ellen Pompeo shares space at the top with the main soap operas of the platform, showing a lot of firepower. What favors Grey’s is the fact that it has 380 episodes available, divided into 17 seasons, thus allowing for many more potential hours consumed than the competition.

Grey’s Anatomy is in second place in the Top 10 – Most Consumed, among the soap operas Pantanal (leader) and América. In fourth position is New Amsterdam, whose third season premiered on the 8th.

The fifth season of Under Pressure was released six days earlier (2), with two episodes premiering each Thursday. The visceral national medical drama, one of the best Brazilian series ever produced, appears in fifth place.

And The Good Doctor, currently in high demand for being on display on Globo, took eighth place on the list. Globoplay brings new episodes to Brazil firsthand. On streaming, the first part (seven chapters) of the fifth season is available, the most current.

Taking advantage of the momentum, Globoplay made an advertisement with singer Luísa Sonza using hospital dramas as a theme. In the commercial, she dreams of the various characters of the four medical series mentioned here, the result of just seeing these attractions on the platform. Look:

Check below the Top 10 ranking – Consumed by Globoplay (from June 20, 2022):

1- Pantanal (novel)

2- Grey’s Anatomy (series)

3- America (soap opera)

4- New Amsterdam (series)

5- Under Pressure (series)

6- The Carnation and the Rose (novel)

7- Beyond the Illusion (novel)

8- The Good Doctor (series)

9- The Way of the Indies (novel)

10- Hail Jorge (novel) ⬩