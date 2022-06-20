Monkey with ‘bulletproof’ vest shot down in Mexico clash

The presence of the animal, wearing a ‘bulletproof’ vest, among the alleged criminals surprised agents

Published on 6/19/2022 at 9:37 am

A monkey dressed in military clothing and even a vest that appeared to be bulletproof was killed in a clash between police and an armed group in the municipality of Texcaltitlán, Mexico. Despite the death of 11 people who were allegedly part of a drug cartel, it was the animal’s image that drew attention on social media.

He was found next to one of the dead men, who would have been around 20 years old and was hit by several bullets – one of which would also have hit the primate in the chest. The spider monkey was still clinging to its possible owner, who was carrying it by the shoulders.

According to the website Milenio, the presence of the animal among the alleged criminals surprised the agents who participated in the action, who ended up releasing the images. The police promise to investigate the possibility of trafficking in protected species or other types of environmental crimes.

The animal’s death took place during an operation by the Attorney General of the State of Mexico and the National Guard against alleged members of the “Familia Michoacana”, a drug cartel whose base of operations is in Michoacán.

In addition to the animal, ten men died at the scene and another one in the hospital. In addition, at least ten other suspects were arrested, three of whom required medical attention.