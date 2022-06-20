Multiverse of Madness Deleted Scene Reveals Stephen Strange and Christine Palmer Flashback Scene ~ Marvel Universe 616

After an insane adventure across the Multiverse in the sequel to the Doctor Strange movie, Stephen Strange got the chance to meet Variants of himself and Christine and finally understood why their relationship failed: because he “always has to be the one holding the Knife”. The idea that was always very evident in the first movie, it seems that there would be an extra flashback scene in this new movie with a deleted scene in which we see a younger version of Stephen and Christine giving interviews and the doctor at the height of his ego leaving your coworker who is very uncomfortable pulling all the attention towards you:

The deleted scene “A Great Team” from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a flashback to the time when Stephen was pursuing his medical career with Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer. The flashback returns to an interview between the two medical geniuses and WHIH News to discuss “The Strange-Palmer Method”. Strange notably occupies complete control of the conversation, contributing to his character arc in Multiverse of Madness, which revolves around his need to be in control. Stephen and Christine are noticeably younger in the scene, which takes place sometime before 2016’s Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

Still in theaters, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be out on Disney+ on June 22.

Gravedigger



