Netflix’s Girlboss Star Secures Role in The Rookie Spinoff

According to the website deadline, Britt Robertson was chosen as part of the regular cast in the new series The Rookie: Fedsfrom ABC, which stars Niecy Nash-Betts.

Created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie at the FBI Academy.

The spin-off was introduced in a two-part arc in season 4 of The Rookiein which Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the FBI’s Los Angeles Division enlist Simone Clark’s help when one of her former employees is suspected of a terrorist attack.

The cast also includes Frankie Faison, who plays Christopher “Cutty” Clark, and Felix Solis, who starred as special agent Matthew Garza in the two episodes of The Rookiewhich served as a pilot for The Rookie: Feds.

All three continue in the new series as series regulars. Kat Foster also appeared in The Rookiebut his role as Special Agent Casey Fox did not advance.

In the new series, Britt Robertson will play Laura Stensen. She is the “black sheep” of a family of brilliant academics and the youngest person ever admitted to the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit.

But after finding out that her boyfriend was cheating on her with her best friend, Laura fell into a depression. Not realizing that the people closest to her were liars, Laura doesn’t believe in herself. As a way of redeeming herself, she is ready to go back to work, hoping to regain her special touch.

Hawley and Winter are the executive producers of The Rookie: Feds with Mark Gordon, Nash-Betts, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller.

Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor for the series, a joint production with ABC Signature. The Rookie: Feds is scheduled to debut later this year.

Robertson most recently filmed The Re-Education of Molly Singer and About Fate. She has already acted in Big Sky from ABC, appeared in the drama For the People from Shondaland to ABC and played the title role in girlboss from Netflix.

