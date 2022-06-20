Nicholas Santos is silver in the 50m butterfly at the Worlds and updates his own record at 42

42-year-old Brazilian updated his record for oldest swimmer in history to win a medal at the Worlds

Nicholas Santos put on a show again. At 42, the Brazilian swam the 50m butterfly in 22.78 this Sunday (19) and won the Silver Medal at the World Aquatics Championship played in Budapest, Hungary.

With this, he broke and set for the third time a record that was already his: the oldest athlete to reach the podium in a Swimming World Championship.

Before, I had already done this twice: in 2019, at the age of 39, and for the first time in 2017, at the age of 37.

Santos just didn’t overcome the North American phenomenon Caeleb Dressel25 years old and gold for the second time in a row in the dispute with 22.57, and beat the third place, the also North American Michael Andrewaged 23, by just one hundredth (22.79).

“It wasn’t my best time, but I’m very happy. I’m very tired, age is catching up”admitted Nicholas Santos to SporTV shortly after leaving the pool.

And the Brazilian also revealed what the pair of swimmers from the United States told him while still in the water, after seeing that the ‘forty-year-old’ got the silver.

“Very nice that Michael and Caeleb went to congratulate us, they said they were impressed.”

Nicholas Santos won the silver medal at the World Aquatics Championships ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

The 50m butterfly in which Nicholas Santos shone again is not an event played at the Olympic Games. In the long-distance World Swimming Championships, the Brazilian now has four medals: silver in 2015, in Kazan (Russia), and 2017, in Budapest (Hungary), the bronze in 2019, in Gwangju (South Korea), and more. this Sunday’s silver, again in the Hungarian capital.