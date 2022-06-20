Nicole Kidman turns 55: See 10 movies with the Hollywood star

Photo 1 of 10 – Eyes of Justice (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 10 – Introducing the Ricardos (Photo: Publicity) Photo 3 of 10 – The Scandal (Photo: Publicity) Photo 4 of 10 – The Graduation Party (Photo: Publicity) Photo 5 of 10 – The Weight of the Past (Photo: Publicity) Photo 6 of 10 – The Goldfinch (Photo: Publicity) Photo 7 of 10 – The Beguiled (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 8 of 10 – Grace of Monaco (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 9 of 10 – Boy Erased: A Truth Nullified (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 10 of 10 – Before bed (Photo: Disclosure)

This Monday (20) the actress Nicole Kidman is completing 55 years of age, and displays a beautiful career in the world of entertainment. The artist is famous for her charisma, in addition to having played countless characters that have won the hearts of millions of people around the planet.

The Hollywood star is very discreet about her personal life, and she had to work hard to gain recognition in front of the cameras. Nicole is always involved in some super production in the movies, and has already shown everyone that she is not afraid to face new challenges.

Knowing this, and to celebrate the new season of Nicole Kidman’s life, we decided to separate a list of 10 films in which the actress was in the cast. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

