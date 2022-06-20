Novel ‘Carinha de Anjo’: summary of the next chapters; week from 20 to 24/06, 2022:

Soap opera ‘Carinha de Anjo’: summary of the next chapters – week of 06/20 to 06/24, 2022

Soap opera ‘Carinha de Anjo’: Gustavo (Carlo Porto) irritates his father-in-law, who threatens to remove Dulce’s (Lorena Queiroz) custody if he does not resume marriage with Cecília (Bia Arantes) in the chapter of Thursday, June 23, 2022

Novel ‘Carinha de Anjo’: the Superior (Eliana Guttman) is discharged from the hospital in the chapter of Monday June 20, 2022

Soap opera ‘Carinha de Anjo’: Diana (Camilla Camargo) travels with the children to SP to participate in the TV show on Monday, June 20, 2022

Novel ‘Carinha de Anjo’: Cassandra (Barbara Maia) kisses Rogério (Bernardo Bibancos) in the chapter of Monday, June 20, 2022

Novel ‘Carinha de Anjo’: Bárbara (Sienna Belle) is a victim of a frame in the chapter of Monday June 20, 2022

Celso Portiolli receives in his program Miguel (Pedro Miranda) and Zeca (Jean Paulo Campos) in the episode of Tuesday, June 21 of the soap opera ‘Carinha de Anjo’

Juju (Maisa Silva) gets a statement from Zeca (Jean Paulo Campos) on TV in the Tuesday, June 21, episode of the soap opera ‘Carinha de Anjo’

Leonardo (Daniel Alvim) acts to put Gustavo (Carlo Porto) against Cecília (Bia Arantes) in the episode of Wednesday, June 22 of the soap opera ‘Carinha de Anjo’

Adolfo (Luiz Guilherme) tells Gustavo (Carlo Porto) that his granddaughter won him over in the Thursday, June 23 episode of the soap opera ‘Carinha de Anjo’

Dulce (Lorena Queiroz) runs away from school, but is discovered in the Friday, June 24 episode of the soap opera ‘Carinha de Anjo’

