Novel ‘Carinha de Anjo’: summary of the next chapters; week of 06/20 to 06/24, 2022

UPCOMING CHAPTERS OF THE NOVEL “CARINHA DE ANJO” – summary of the week of June 20th to 24th, 2022

SBT, after ‘Poliana Moça’

Chapter 201 – Monday, 6/20

Cassandra (Bárbara Maia) tells Rogério (Bernardo Bibancos) that she doesn’t have anyone else’s attention, only him. Rogério tells the teenager not to confuse things and that they are just friends when she kisses him. André (Bruno Lopes) authorizes the Superior (Eliana Guttman) to leave the hospital.

Fabiana (Karin Hills) finds out what happened to Cecília. By letter, Bárbara (Renata Randel) and Frida (Sienna Belle) are invited to take part in a filming in the city. Cecília (Bia Arantes) appears at the house as a way for Dulce (Lorena Queiroz) not to notice that she is estranged from Gustavo (Carlo Porto).

Cecília and Dulce are going for a walk in the park. The girl says she says daily prayers for Lulu (Luiza Nery) to have parents like her. Diana (Camilla Camargo), Miguel (Pedro Miranda) and Zeca (Jean Paulo Campos) travel to São Paulo. The boys will perform on a TV show. Bárbara and Frida go to the recording location and notice that it is a cemetery.

At the cemetery, Emílio (Gabriel Miller) and his relatives are ready to scare the girls. Wigs (Priscila Sol) looks for Fátima (Rai Teichimam) at her house to talk about Cecília, but the conversation doesn’t flow.

Chapter 202 – Tuesday, 6/21

To Bruna (Duda Matte), Cassandra says she wants to set up Rogério’s girlfriend to believe that he is cheating on her with her. Diana and the boys arrive on TV. Leonardo (Daniel Alvim) calls Flávio (Eduardo Pelizzari) on his way back from the trip.

Flávio claims to be tired of all things and wants money to run away. Celso Portiolli talks to Diana and the boys behind the camera. Bruna reveals to Cassandra having had Rogério’s girlfriend that he betrays her. Everyone stops to watch the TV show when it goes on air.

Zeca and Miguel sing some songs and talk to Celso. Zeca declares himself to Juju (Maisa Silva). Rogério’s relationship ends when his girlfriend catches him dancing with Cassandra. Leonardo appears at Gustavo’s house and is surprised to see Cecília going with Dulce and a classmate to school.

Chapter 203 – Wednesday, 6/22

Leonardo does everything to make Gustavo think that Cecília has been having selfish attitudes and advises him to take weekly trips so that his wife believes that he disapproved of her behavior. The Superior is taken by surprise with a party when she returns to school next to the priest.

Leonardo reveals to Flávio that he will deal a definitive blow to the company if Gustavo agrees with his idea of ​​the trip. Diana returns home with the children. Wigs talks to Gustavo and warns him that Dulce can discover the lie at any one time.

Wigs approves of Leonardo de Gustavo’s idea of ​​taking a trip. Haydee (Clarice Niskier) argues with Flávio. Her mother says it’s time for him to be a real man and get by without help. Haydee is saddened to catch her son stealing her money.