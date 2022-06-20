Obi-Wan Kenobi | Hayden Christensen comments on Darth Vader’s reckoning

Hayden Christensen commented in a recent interview about the reckoning that Darth Vader will have with Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In an interview with TVLine, the actor who plays Darth Vaderspoke a little about what goes on in the mind of the most iconic villain in the Star Wars franchise, on the eve of the anticipated reunion between Obi-Wan and Vaderin episode VI of Obi-Wan Kenobiwhich airs June 22 on Disney+.

“There’s a lot of resentment involved. Not only did he lose his best friend and his master, he also lost every limb and body,” Christensen said. “I think he probably has a little bit of a grudge about it. There is a strong need to find Obi-Wan and settle the score.”

In Revenge of the Sith, Vader blamed Obi-Wan for turning a pregnant Padme (Natalie Portman) against him. But it was the anger and lust for power skywalker – and the Dark Lord’s manipulations, Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) – who turned the Jedi into the very thing he swore to destroy. Ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and another nine before their final encounter aboard the Death Star in A new hope, Obi-Wan and Darth Vader will meet again for their third lightsaber duel in “Part VI” of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

SEE MORE

According to the official description, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place ten years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, bringing the reunion between Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are back in their classic franchise roles.

The main cast also brings Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Joel Edgerton (Warrior), Bonnie Piesse (The Vow), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternal), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Hitman: Agent 47), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Lair of Thieves), Sung Kang (Fast and Furious 3), Simone Kessell (Reckoning) and Benny Safdie (Good behavior).

Edgerton and Piesse return to the roles of Owen and Beru Lars, respectively, after small appearances in the George Lucas-directed Prelude Trilogy..