Paramount+ Releases Seven Strong International Slate, Including French Fantasy Horror, ‘CIRCEO’ Massacre Doc and Germany’s ‘The Sheikh’

As Paramount+ gears up for a UK launch this week and ahead of tonight’s pretentious London show, the streamer has greenlit an international list of seven strong, including a French fantasy horror thriller, series about the Massacre of Circeo, two shows from Mexico and two from Germany, including the sheikh.

Scroll down for the full list below while Paramount+ deepens its international momentum and prepares to reveal the shows at an event featuring the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Jessica Chastain and Gillian Anderson, among other A-listers. Paramount+ took over London’s West End for the day with a Walk of Fame-style Walk of Stars featuring 50 illuminated stars, including Stallone, Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis.

Paramount Global plans to order 150 international originals for Paramount+ within three years

The list, Paramount+’s second largest international list, includes France Marie Antoinette Serial Killer, a fantasy horror thriller about four young American girls who find themselves on a supernatural murder spree in Paris.

CIRCEO from Italy, which is co-produced with Rai, tells the story of the massacre in the late 1970s that took place after two teenage girls were found in the trunk of a car in Rome, naked, wrapped in blankets and drenched in blood, with the trial becoming a watershed in the emancipation of Italian women.

From Mexico, First Lady of Sinaloa will chronicle the life of the infamous fiancée of El Chapo’s beauty queen Emma Coronel, while One Must Die is a suspense thriller film centered on seven people kidnapped and suddenly finding themselves part of a deadly game.

And in Germany, a fine line follows young “hacktivist” twin sisters who are inseparable in their quest to expose environmental wrongdoing by any means necessary and The Sheikh (Der Scheich) tells the story of a unique crook, a man derided as the village idiot in his hometown, reinventing himself as the heir to an Arab fortune.

Finally, Assassination of God’s Banker is a four-part documentary series that arrives internationally and chronicles the murder of fugitive Italian banker Roberto Calvi.

The previously announced The Chemistry of Death also revealed the cast, with Harry Treadaway (Terrible Penny), Katie Leung (The Peripheral), Jeanne Goursaud (barbarians), Nick Sangue (Close to me), Amy Nuttall ( Downton Abbey), David Hayman (top boy) and Hardy Kruger Jr (Hook) boarding.

Based on the novels by Simon Beckett, The Chemistry of Death was on Paramount+’s international debut list, which included a Sexy Beast remake and Kenneth Branagh A gentleman in Moscow adaptation.

“Paramount’s story began with the oldest studio in Hollywood and today we span the globe with our worldwide production studios creating hits for audiences around the world, who now live it all in one place: Paramount+” , said Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+. “As the service continues to expand internationally, there is tremendous opportunity for content to travel globally, opening up a world of opportunity for talent and creators.”

Assassination of God’s Banker (International): This 4-part documentary series chronicles the murder of fugitive Italian banker Roberto Calvi, whose body is found dangling from a London bridge. Although his death was initially declared a suicide, it is later discovered that many wanted Calvi dead. He presided over the collapse of a major Italian bank whose biggest shareholder was none other than the Vatican. This revelation opens the lid to the secret world of the Vatican’s financial system – a world populated by priests, mobsters and neo-fascists. What appears to be the simple story of a dead banker becomes an international intrigue. Produced by CreativeChaos vmg in association with VIS, to debut on Paramount+ in all international markets.

Serial Killer Marie Antoinette (France): An 8-hour young adult fantasy horror thriller created and developed by executive producers Beth Tapper and Mitch Watson. Leila Smith (Lock, Hitman, Meet me in Paris) also serves as Executive Producer for the series. Based on the novel “Marie Antoinette Serial Killer” by author Katie Alender, the series follows four young American women on spring break in Paris. As they explore the city’s edgy side, they find themselves on a mysterious, almost supernatural, murder spree that soon becomes very personal. Could the killer be the ghost of the late Queen Marie Antoinette? And why are you chasing them? Currently in advanced development, the series is produced by leading producer Cottonwood Media (David Michel, Cécile Lauritano & Zoé Carrera Allaix) and VIS. It will be released exclusively on Paramount+ in France and in all international markets.

a fine line (Germany): Young “hacktivist” twin sisters Anna (Saskia Rosendahl) and Benni (Hanna Hilsdorf) are inseparable in their quest to expose environmental wrongdoing by any means necessary. But when her break-in on a government server leads to a police raid, Anna is captured and Benni disappears underground. When it becomes apparent that Benni is lending her skills to a radical new terrorist group that doesn’t shy away from violent actions against the state and corporations, the sisters suddenly find themselves on opposite sides of the issue: what line are you willing to cross for something? what do you want? believe it? Produced by Weydemann Bros. Serial Drama in association with VIS, to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in all international markets.

the sheikh (Der Scheich) (Germany): Inspired by real events, The Sheikh tells the story of a unique crook. Ringo (Björn Meyer), a simple man derided as the village idiot in his hometown, reinvents himself as the heir to an Arab fortune. With nothing but a bunch of stories and a fabricated bank statement for $8 billion, he becomes every Swiss investor’s dream, bringing Switzerland’s political and economic system to the brink of a national crisis. Created and written by award-winning filmmaker Dani Levy (Alles auf Zucker!, Die Känguru-Chroniken), who co-directs with Johannes Naber (curve ball, Zeit der Kannibalen), and starring Petra Schmidt-Schaller, Sylvester Groth, Carol Schuler, Philippe Graber and Pasquale Aleardi in additional roles. The tragicomic series is produced by X Filme Creative Pool and VIS, to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in all international markets.

CIRCEO (Italy): CIRCEO tells the story of the aftermath of the crime that became known as “The Circeo Massacre,” which rocked Italy in the 1970s after two teenage girls were found in the trunk of a car in Rome, naked, wrapped in blankets and soaking wet. in blood. One was dead, the other alive. Centering on the ensuing trial and centering on the only surviving victim, Donatella, the series reflects on a watershed moment on the path of Italian women’s emancipation, demanding (and eventually obtaining) the total overhaul of sexual violence laws. . CIRCEO is written by Flaminia Gressi, Viola Rispoli and Lisa Nur Sultan and directed by Andrea Molaioli. Produced by Cattleya in partnership with VIS for Paramount+ and Rai in Italy, the series will also be released on Paramount+ in France and GSA.

First Lady of Sinaloa (Mexico): Starring and produced by John Leguizamo with Frida Torresblanco also producing, this narrative series will chronicle the fascinating and volatile life of El Chapo’s infamous Beauty Queen, Emma Coronel – an innocent peasant-turned-fierce icon who becomes the world’s most formidable wife. Mexico crime. A story of love, sex, drugs and danger. Produced by VIS in association with Braven Films, the series has been given the green light for development to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in Latin America and all international markets.