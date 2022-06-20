PF makes operation and arrests man who sold iPhone from Paraguay in Vitória da Conquista

The Federal Police (PF) carries out on the morning of this Monday (20) Operation Mercado Negro

The Federal Police (PF) carried out on the morning of this Monday (20) the ‘Operation Black Market’, in Vitória da Conquista. The PF reported that the objective is to combat the crime of embezzlement in the city.

The investigations began after it was proved that a man was selling iPhone branded devices brought to Brazil from Paraguay in the municipality, without paying taxes.

The PF explains that two search and seizure warrants were carried out, and stocks of the products were seized. The investigated is one of the biggest sellers in the Southeast region of Bahia and moved millions of reais.

The man will be indicted for the practice of the crime of embezzlement, whose penalty can reach 4 years in prison, and crime against the tax order, with a foreseen sentence of imprisonment from two to five years and a fine.

