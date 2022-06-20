Prime Video releases Don’t Make Me Go trailer

John Cho is a father with one last mission to his daughter in “Don’t Make Me Go”. The film premieres on Prime Video in July.

Set to premiere on the Prime Video platform on July 15, “Don’t Make Me Go” is directed by Hannah Marks (“After Everything”) and has John Cho as the protagonist. From a screenplay by Vera Herbert (“This Is Us”), the film follows a father with his own mission.

When Max (John Cho), a single father, discovers he has a terminal illness, he decides to make up for all the years of love and support he will lose with his teenage daughter, Wally (Mia Isaac). Using the driving lessons that his daughter so desperately wants as an ‘excuse’, Max convinces Wally to accompany him on a trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th anniversary college reunion, where he hopes to be reunited with his mother. daughter. An emotional and surprising journey, “Don’t Make Me Go” explores the eternal bond between father and daughter, through the eyes of two generations and with heart and humor throughout the story.

The cast of “Don’t Make Me Go” also includes Jemaine Clement, Mitchell Hope, Stefania LaVie Owen and Kaya Scodelario. The production is in charge of Donald De Line, Leah Holzer and Peter Saraf.

The film marks John Cho’s return to feature films. His most recent live-action project was in 2020, with “The Grudge”. Since then, the actor has been the voice in several animations, namely “Beyond the Moon” and “The Dragon of Desires”, and was the protagonist of a Netflix series, “Cowboy Bebop“.

TRAILER | A NEW FILM PRIME VIDEO

