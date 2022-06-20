Princess Diana Fable Coming to Prime Video

Kristen Stewart was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

“Spencer”, film about the Princess Diana which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for Kristen Stewart, won a date to debut on Amazon Prime Video Brazil. The fable directed by Pablo Larrainfrom “Jackie,” will be streaming on July 1.

The information was confirmed by her through the platform itself, which has already inserted a page of the film in its catalog. Check out:

🔵 The movie ‘Spencer’ debuts in the catalog of @PrimeVideoBR on 🗓️ July 1st. pic.twitter.com/zP7W1iaPrc — Helison Medeiros (@heli5m) June 20, 2022

“Spencer” Recounts What Could Have Happened in the Last Days of Princess Diana’s Wedding to the Prince Charles during the 1992 Christmas holiday, when Lady Di she was already aware of her husband’s alleged betrayals, which were making the rounds in the newspapers at the time.

With Stewart in the role of the princess and Jack Farthing (“One Love, A Thousand Weddings”) as Prince Charles, the cast also includes Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner”), Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) and Sean Harris (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect”).

Kristen Stewart competed for the statuette for Best Actress with Penelope Cruzby “Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidmanfor “Knowing the Ricardos”; Olivia Colman, for “The Lost Daughter”; and Jessica Chastainfor “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, which won the award.

