Prohibition of same-sex marriage is constitutional

A Japanese court ruled on Monday that the ban on same-sex marriage is not unconstitutional, representing a setback for LGBTQ rights activists in the only Group of Seven country that does not allow same-sex marriages.

The decision dashes activists’ hopes of increasing pressure on the central government to resolve the issue after a Sapporo city court in March 2021 ruled in favor of an allegation that it does not allow same-sex marriage. it was unconstitutional.

Three same-sex couples — two male and one female — have filed suit in a district court in Osaka, only the second on the matter in Japan.

In addition to rejecting the claim that the impossibility of marriage was unconstitutional, the court refused a request for 1 million yen ($7,400) in damages for each couple.

“I wonder if the legal system in this country is really working,” said one of the people who filed the suit, Machi Sakata, who married his US citizenship partner in the United States. The two are expecting a baby in August.

“I think there’s a possibility that this decision could really corner us,” Sakata said.

Japan’s Constitution defines marriage as being based on “mutual consent of both sexes”. But the introduction of partnership rights for same-sex couples in Tokyo last week, along with growing support in opinion polls, has raised hopes among activists and lawyers for the Osaka case.

The Osaka court said that marriage was defined as being between opposite genders only and that there was not enough debate about same-sex marriage in Japanese society.