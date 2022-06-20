PSG tried to cross Vini Jr’s renewal with Real Madrid and asked the Brazilian not to renew

Responsible for the goal that gave Real Madrid the 14th Champions League title, Vini Jr has been highlighted in Europe and has attracted the eyes of giant clubs. According to the Spanish portal ‘Marca’. PSG would be interested in having the Brazilian and asked the young man not to renew with Real Madrid. For this, they even offered a generous signing bonus and a salary of 40 million euros (R$ 216 million).

The monthly amount Vini Jr would receive is currently 12 times his current salary, and possibly four times his next salary, upon renewal with Real Madrid. However, the tendency is for the Brazilian striker to stay in Spain, as he is happy at the merengue club and feels valued.

According to an investigation by journalist Tati Mantovani, from the TNT Sports, the expectation is that the renewal between Vini Jr and Real Madrid will be settled in the next few days. The only point still negotiated between both parties is the contract time: until 2026 or 2027.

In a recent interview, the president of the merengue club, Florentino Pérez, stated that Vinicius does not want to leave Real Madrid:

“We will try to renew (the striker’s contract). But he always says one thing: ‘I don’t want to leave Real Madrid'”