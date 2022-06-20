Quiderolly says that Jô doesn’t worry about pregnancy and reveals godfather

Influencer Maiára Quiderolly used her social media to claim that she has not spoken to striker Jô since she revealed that he was the father of the child she is expecting. In addition, she even shot that the ex-Corinthians does not worry about the pregnancy and said that the midfielder of Botafogo, Patrick de Paula, will be the godfather of the baby.

When asked if Jô worries about her child’s pregnancy, Quiderolly denied it. She then added: “We haven’t spoken since I told you here that he was the father.”

Influencer Maiára Quiderolly said that she has not talked to Jô since she revealed that the attacker is the father of the child she is expecting. Image: Playback/Instagram

However, she said that, for the sake of the child, she is “totally open” to having a friendship with the attacker if he wants to “be a father”. “But if he regrets it, wants to be a father and we have a friendship relationship for the good of the child, I’m totally open,” she added.

Then, the influencer added that midfielder Patrick de Paula, ex-Palmeiras and now at Botafogo, will be the godfather of the child with his wife, Bruna Inácio. “Of course, there is a godfather and godmother. My best friend, the brother that life gave me, and his wife,” she said.

Maiára and PK have been friends since the player played for Palmeiras and have a friendship tattoo.

Influencer Maiára Quiderolly revealed that Patrick de Paula and the bride will be godparents of her son with striker Jô Image: Playback/Instagram

In addition, the model commented that she and the baby’s father talked about the name they will give their son, but that he ended up changing on his own. When asked who chose the name, Quiderolly wrote: “Me and the child’s father, we even talked about it. He wanted João Lucca, but now I decide and it will be João Gabriel.”

Quiderolly had already shared that she would not register her child alone. “Of course [vou registrar sozinha]! I do not I did alone”, he also pondered on Instagram.

O UOL Esporte contacted Jô’s advice and will update the text in case of a response.

understand the story

On June 14, columnist Leo Dias, from ‘Metrópoles’, claimed that Jô had gotten his alleged lover, influencer Maiára Quiderolly, pregnant. After publication, both denied the affair and paternity.

The next day, however, the model and the striker came back and revealed the possibility of jo really be the father of the child expected by Maiara. On social media, the digital influencer revealed that she talked to the athlete and said that he was worried about having a “public career”.

According to the model, the initial agreement was to publicly deny the affair and paternity and then deal with the matter discreetly. But she got angry after the player opened the game to journalist Léo Dias and made himself available to take a paternity test.

“I saw my son’s father available to do a DNA test, as if he didn’t know that he is my son’s father. I listened to everything he said, I did everything he wanted. Totally pressured, especially because he had a public career,” he said.

“If he had denied it and lived quietly, we would do everything privately and each one would live in my life. But that wasn’t it, he tried to clean his image and f*** my image”, he added.

The episodes generated a real controversy. After the repercussion, businesswoman Cláudia Santos announced her separation from Jô and revealed that the striker has five children out of wedlock. Furthermore, the player deleted his Instagram account.