Róger Guedes receives a yellow card and is out of the classic against Santos for the Brazilian

Striker Róger Guedes was cautioned with a yellow card this Sunday afternoon, in the 1-0 victory over Goiásand, in doing so, will defraud the Corinthians in the classic against Santos, next Saturday, also at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the 14th round of the Brasileirão.

Shirt 9 received the yellow card due to a complaint near the 15th minute of the second half. He was hanging and, therefore, will not be able to play in the duel against Alvinegro Praiano.

It is worth remembering, however, that before this appointment the two teams will meet on Wednesday, but for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, at 21:30 (Brasília time). On that occasion, Guedes will be available normally, if no physical problem occurs.

Goalkeeper to one side and ball to the other! https://t.co/309VcMOFOC pic.twitter.com/OFxhrVULDi — Corinthians (@Corinthians) June 19, 2022

In the same game of the Brasileirão, Santos also already has absences confirmed by suspension. These are the cases of João Paulo, Vinicius Zanocelo and coach Fabián Bustos, who were warned in the 2-2 draw against RB Bragantino on Saturday.

With the result against Goiás, Vítor Pereira’s men, still in second place, reached the same 25 points as leader Palmeiras, who plays this Monday against São Paulo, in Morumbi.

