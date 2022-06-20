Role in Captain Marvel 2 shocked new MCU actress

In an interview with Variety, Iman Vellani admitted that he didn’t think he would have a big role in The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel.

The actress is the protagonist of Ms. Marvel, playing the character Kamala Khan, who is a huge fan of Captain Marvel.

Initially, Iman Vellani thought he would only have a cameo in The Marvels.

However, to his surprise, Kamala Khan is one of the main characters in the sequel.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in the Ms. Marvel

Major role in The Marvels

“It was quite a night when they announced everything on Disney Investor Day.”

“As soon as they announced the casting of The Marvels, I got a message from Disney, Brie Larson and the producers saying I was in the movie and they had just revealed it.”

“I could only say thank you. I already suspected I would be in the movie, but only in a cameo.”

“I didn’t expect to be one of the main characters. So, it was really cool,” said the Ms. Marvel.

The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, hits theaters on July 27, 2023.