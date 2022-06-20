Ronaldo visits CBF president and presents him with Cruzeiro shirt

photo: Thais Magalhes/CBF Ednaldo and Ronaldo exchanged Cruzeiro and Brazilian team shirts Owner of 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo met, this Monday (20), with the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). In a meeting at the entity’s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, Fenmeno presented Ednaldo Rodrigues with a shirt from the celestial club.

“President Ednaldo has the best of intentions and is doing an incredible job and he has a lot of work ahead of him. I am here to really show my support and always be with him and congratulate him for the courage he has to make all these changes”, Ronaldo told the official website of the CBF.

The former number 9 shirt also posed for photos alongside cups won by the Brazilian National Team. Ronaldo received a tribute for the 20th anniversary of the conquest of the fifth world championship, in 2002.

“For the CBF and for Brazilian football, it is very important that the athletes who won significant titles for the Brazilian Team are here. They lived those moments there”, said Ednaldo.

Ronaldo, who lives in Spain, has been in Brazil since the beginning of the last week. Last Thursday (16), Fenmeno followed, from Mineiro, Cruzeiro’s 2-0 victory over Ponte Preta, in the 13th round of Serie B.

In Belo Horizonte, he also participated in important meetings. On the eve of the duel for the national competition, Fenmeno finalized negotiations for the renewal of the contract of coach Paulo Pezzolano, who signed a new contract until December 2023.