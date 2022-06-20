Rumor: Sony will reveal three headsets and two monitors next week

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

According to insider Tom Henderson, Sony will reveal three new headsets and two new monitors next week.

The headsets are from the “INZONE” H-series, with three sets to be revealed. The INZONE H3, INZONE H7 and INZONE H9 come with 360 spatial sound for gaming and are all Discord certified. The H3 has a cable and is cheaper, while the H7 is wireless and has more battery. Finally, the H9 would be more expensive, wireless and noise-canceling.

Prices have not yet been revealed. In addition to the three new headphones, Sony is also expected to unveil two new gaming monitors, which feature “PlayStation-exclusive features” such as auto HDR tone mapping and auto-gender picture mode.

One of these monitors will be for 4K gaming at 144Hz, while the other will be for full HD gaming at 240Hz. Both devices were described as “perfect for PS5”, received VRR support (HDMI/G-Sync) and feature low latency (1ms). Sony also kept HDR in mind (DisplayHDR600 at 4K/144Hz, DisplayHDR400 at FullHD/240Hz) for both displays.

It is also believed that both monitors will come with “game assist features” which include the monitors displaying FPS number, game time, a viewfinder, improve brightness in dark places (black equalizer) and refine the brightness and contrast – to better see enemies with these features being turned off/on depending on the user’s wishes.

It is worth remembering that we also have rumors of a new “professional” DualSense controller, but it is unclear if it would be revealed along with the accessories above.

Coincidentally, the website 91mobiles leaked the images of the headsets. Check below the look of the INZONE H9 and the rest in the original article.