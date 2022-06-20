Russia says missile attack killed more than 50 Ukrainian officers

The Ukrainian Army’s command center was hit as a meeting took place there.

Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP

Russia says missile attack kills more than 50 Ukrainians



More than 50 Ukrainian officers were killed in a Kalibr cruise missile attack on a command center of the ukrainian army in the Dnipro region, in the east of the country, informed the Russia this Sunday, 19. The attack took place on Saturday, 18, when a meeting of the command of the Ukrainian operational division Alexandria was taking place in the city of Shirukaya Dacha, explained General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, in his daily military report. . The meeting brought together generals and officers of the Ukrainian army, in particular from airborne units and troops operating in the southern regions of Zaporizhzhya and Mykolaiv, according to the Russian military statement.

In addition, another Kalibr missile attack destroyed a dozen 155mm Howitzer cannons at a factory in Mykolaiv, in addition to 20 armored vehicles, recently delivered to Kiev by the United States. Russian aviation also reportedly destroyed a convoy with 30 other tanks and armored vehicles at a train station in Dnipro. Meanwhile, in the neighboring region of Kharkiv, which borders Russian territory, an Iskander missile attack has devastated a tank repair factory. The Russian army is also reported to have attacked Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk region, killing several hundred Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries. Furthermore, Konashenkov announced that pro-Russian militias in Lugansk, with the support of the Russian army, had taken the town of Metiolkine, on the outskirts of the city of Severodonetsk, near Lysychansk, the last major Ukrainian stronghold in the Lugansk region.

*With information from EFE.