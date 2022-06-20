Samsung launches in Brazil new color option for Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Live wireless headphones

This Monday (20), the Samsung launched in Brazil a new color for the Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Live wireless headphones. This is the onyx black optionwhich comes with the proposal to deliver more refinement to consumers. According to the manufacturer, the new option offers an all-black finish for the brand’s wireless headphones, as well as a metallic look for the charging case of both models of the South Korean brand.

The Galaxy Buds 2 variant, on the other hand, gains even more prominence, given that the external coloring of the case is also painted in the new color, different from the other options already available to customers: black, green, violet and white. In addition to the new color, a recent update to the devices allows the user to hear “Audio 360” from Buds 2 and Buds Live. Three-dimensional 360 Audio provides 360 degree surround sound for an immersive environment while enjoying media.

The technology follows the movements of the head to give the impression that the sound is coming from the screen of the connected device, changing the left and right sound volumes of the headphones.

Finally, Samsung reported that the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Live are now available in onyx black in Brazil at the following suggested prices: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 onyx black – BRL 899

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live onyx black – BRL 999

