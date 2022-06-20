São Paulo can profit R$ 4 million with David Neres in six months | Sao Paulo

Even away from São Paulo for five years, David Neres continues to make money for the club. Close to being confirmed as a reinforcement for Benfica, the striker can generate for the second time, in the space of just six months, a millionaire amount to Tricolor, due to FIFA’s solidarity mechanism for teams that reveal the athletes.

For the period of Neres in São Paulo, which lasted until the age of 19, Tricolor is entitled to 3% of transfers. Only this year, the striker left Ajax for Shakhtar, in January, and should leave the Ukrainian team to defend Benfica.

The sum of the two transfers can yield just over R$ 4 million to the São Paulo coffers. The club has a debt of around R$ 700 million and counts on these transfers also to relieve the cash.

David Neres did not play in official games for Shakhtar and should go to Benfica

In January, David Neres was sold by Ajax to Shakhtar for 12 million euros, which earned R$2.2 million to the tricolor coffers in the conversion at the time. The transfer could reach 16 million euros, but the striker has not even made his debut for the club in official matches.

A few weeks after the transfer to Shakhtar, Neres found himself in the midst of the war between Ukraine and Russia, which interrupted the local calendar. Without playing and with an undefined future in the country, the Brazilian became an option in the market.

According to the Portuguese press, Benfica must pay the same 12 million euros (R$ 64.5 million) to sign David Neres. At the current price, the amount would yield just over R$ 1.9 million to São Paulo.

In addition to David Neres, the tricolor board awaits the possible transfer of Antony, from Ajax. The player, who will earn 20% of added value, is in the sights of great teams, such as Manchester United.

Ajax paid 16 million euros to buy Antony in 2020 and put in the contract that São Paulo would be entitled to 20% of the profit from a possible resale. The British press writes that Manchester United are considering paying up to 60 million euros (R$ 322 million) for the striker of the Brazilian team.

