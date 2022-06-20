Short news: Squid Game, Ironheart and more

Here we are, once again, to summarize what is happening in the world of series, always full of animation, and today we bring news from Squid Game, Law & Order, ironheart and much more! Read here for more details on new bets that are coming, what their casts are and what news from series already on the air we have in store for you in this article.

Squid Game confirms, for its 2nd season, the return of the characters Gin-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). The man in fact who recruits players with a game of ddakji (Gong Yoo) could also be back, but it’s not certain yet. Additionally, a new “character” named Cheol-su, the boyfriend of the giant doll Young-hee, was announced. In addition, Netflix announced that the concept of the series will serve as the basis for a new reality show competition, entitled Squid Game: The Challenge. In this contest we will see 456 English-speaking contestants from around the world compete for a prize pool of $4.56 million through games inspired by the original series.

Keeping us up to date with Netflix news, the platform continues to focus on the world of gaming moving forward with games based on the series The Queen’s Gambit, La Casa De Papel and Shadow and Bone. The Queen’s Gambit: Chess it will be a game of chess. In La Casa de PapelAs a favor to an old friend of the Professor’s, the group is called upon to pull off a heist at a billionaire’s casino. Shadow and Bone: Destinies it’s a game of role-play where you can take trips through the Grishaverse.

Netflix has revealed the entire cast of its adult animated series, entergalactic: Jessica Williams (love life), Timothée Chalamet (dune), Laura Harrier (Hollywood), Vanessa Hudgens (Powerless), Christopher Abbott (The Sinner), Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story), Teyana Taylor (Hit the Floor), Jaden Smith (The Get Down), Keith David (greenleaf), Arturo Castro (broad city) and the rappers 070 Shake and Ty Dolla $ign. The series is based on Kid Cudi’s upcoming album, which will voice the main character, Jabari, an artist who tries to balance his love life with his musical success. The premiere is scheduled for September 30.

Kim Cattrall (sex and the city) will star glamorousa new Netflix series that tells the story of Marco Mejia (a role of Miss Benny), a person queer who goes to work for cosmetics mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall). The series will follow the journey of Marco, who sees his new job as an opportunity to discover what he wants and what it truly means to be. queer. Production on the ten episodes should start in July in Toronto.

Law & Order will feature one more detective, who will be played by Mehcad Brooks (supergirl). This decision was announced after actor Anthony Anderson, who played Kevin Bernard, chose not to return for the 22nd season of the series. No details were given as to the name of Brooks’ character, nor any description.