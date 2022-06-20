singer had house locks replaced in Spain

The LeoDias column had access to exclusive documents that show several legal disputes between singer Simaria and ex-husband Vicente Escrig. In one part of the lawsuits, it was revealed that the singer had to send a real estate agent to change the locks of the couple’s apartment in Valencia, Spain. Vicente Escrig’s brother tried to prevent it.

In a report attached to the process, the real estate advisor present at the time gave in-depth details about what happened: “I was hired by Ms. Simaria Mendes Rocha, for the specific purpose of changing the locks of a property she owns, located in Valencia, Spain. On 09/09/2021 I went to the property’s address at 19:00, along with a locksmith, to carry out the service, which took approximately an hour and a half to open the front door of the house”.

The woman states in the report that an alarm was triggered and police officers went to meet her and the locksmith, forcing her to call Simaria, who sent documents proving ownership of the property: “After approximately thirty minutes, several police officers attended the scene, when who asked me questions about the property and I called Ms. Simaria, via telephone, so that, together with me, all the questions asked by the police could be answered. Mrs. Simaria explained to the police that the property was her property, they requested the respective documentation of the house, which was sent by Ms. Simaria to me and simultaneously forwarded to the police. After the clarifications were made, the police found that everything was in order and withdrew from the scene”.

After the officers left the scene, a man arrived and started taking pictures of the aide and the locksmith. When questioned, the man only replied that he was the brother of one of the owners of the property. Chama, Simaria tried to communicate with the man by video call, without success, as Escrig’s brother refused to speak: “While I was still waiting for the locksmith to finish the job, I came across a man at the door of the house , who was photographing the property (…) I explained that I was a real estate agent who had been hired to change the property’s lock and evaluate the property. The man didn’t respond and didn’t say anything other than that he was the brother of one of the owners. Mrs. Simaria tried to talk to him via video call, but he did not respond.”

Read the full report from the real estate advisor below:

“I declare that I have been engaged by Ms. Simaria Mendes Rocha, for the specific purpose of changing the locks of a property she owns, located at Avenida Marqués de Sotelo, 13, Valencia, Spain. On 09/09/2021 I attended the property’s address at 19:00, along with a locksmith, to carry out the service, which took approximately an hour and a half to open the front door of the house.

When we entered the property, I came across a security camera located on the floor, in front of the door, from which Ms. Simaria had already informed me about it. At this point, I turned the camera to the wall and turned it off. Then the camera began to beep that it was recording, I imagined that it would trigger some alert, but I believed that there would be no problem, since it had been turned off.

After approximately thirty minutes, several police officers attended the scene, at which time they asked me questions about the property and I called Ms. Simaria, via telephone, so that, together with me, all the questions asked by the police could be answered. Mrs. Simaria explained to the police that the property was her property, they requested the respective documentation of the house, which was sent by Ms. Simaria to me and simultaneously forwarded to the police. After the clarifications were made, the police found that everything was in order and withdrew from the scene.

While I was still waiting for the locksmith to finish the job, I came across a man at the door of the house, who was photographing the property. The locksmith then informed that man that he would not allow him to take pictures of him, as the rules that protect the image of people in Spain are very strong. At this point, I asked the man why he was photographing the property, and he then replied that he was the brother of one of the property’s owners.

I clarified that I was a real estate advisor who had been hired to change the property’s lock and evaluate the property. The man didn’t respond and didn’t say anything other than that he was the brother of one of the owners. Mrs. Simaria tried to talk to him by video call, but he did not respond.

The locksmith then closed the door to finish the service inside and the man, still, stayed outside talking to someone, implying that a second person was in the place, in addition to talking to a person on the phone who , apparently, was Mr. Vicente Simon Escrig. These people stayed at the door of Mrs. Simaria for about ten minutes and then they left.”

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.