Steam’s Summer Sale Begins Thursday, June 23

PC gamers eager to buy games off their wish list on Steam will have the chance to do so from next Thursday (23) with good discounts. Valve has confirmed that this date will mark the start of its traditional Summer Sale.which should bring promotions to a considerable part of your catalogue.

According to the company, The promotion will last until the 7th of July — long enough for many people’s card bills to turn over. On YouTube, Valve gave a few glimpses of the games that are expected to receive discounts, including names like Ghostwire: Tokyo, Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5 and Sid Meier’s Civilization VIamong many others.

The promise is that the Steam Summer Sale will bring discount on games ranging from triple As for big budgets to indies, whether they are known or considered niche. The platform also promises that its discovery tool will help to find games compatible with the taste of each person, who will also be able to find offers using tags or the search system.

Promotion promises new cards and badges

As happened in other editions of the great promotion, Valve promises to offer some collectibles for a limited time. Although the company has not revealed all the details of what it is preparing, it has already warned that players may start to come across some Mysterious cards and emblems from now on.

The company also promises that it will debut a kind of unprecedented journey, whose operation should only become clear with the start of the settlement. All games purchased during the period will yield points that can be exchanged for different avatars, backgrounds and profile sets — the greater the amount spent, the greater the rewards.

Until 2 pm this Monday (20), Steam holds the latest edition of its event come here. In it, the platform offers the access to hundreds of limited-access demos and developer streams focused on sharing the news coming to the store in the near future.

