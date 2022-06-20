Summary reports David and Piazon’s punches and expulsions in a fight at the end of Botafogo’s victory over Inter | Brazilian series a

The general confusion after Botafogo’s 3-2 victory over Inter on Sunday night had David and Lucas Piazon sent off after the game was over. The players were mentioned in the summary of Sávio Pereira Sampaio for having been the protagonists of the fight in Beira-Rio. The referee pointed out aggressions by both with punches on the document.
Botafogo’s celebration started the riot by provoking the Colorado bench after the third goal, scored by Hugo, already in stoppage time. At the end of the match, the midfielder hit Matheus Cadorini in general confusion and was attacked by David from behind in the sequence.
Riot and fight at the end of Internacional x Botafogo in Beira-Rio — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF
In the document, Pereira Sampaio mentions that both were “guilty of violent conduct and that he was unable to present the red card on the field to the pair. And he describes the aggressions precisely in this sequence by Piazon, Cadorini and David.
After the fight, Botafogo players gathered on the pitch to form a kind of defense, wait for the mood to subside and manage to leave without any problems for the locker room.
Best moments: Internacional 2 x 3 Botafogo, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão 2022
The pair are joined by Philipe Sampaio, who received the red card in the controversial penalty kick at the beginning of the match, and Gabriel Mercado, who received two yellow cards for complaints and was also sent off. The four will be judged by the Superior Court of Sports Justice.
Coach Luís Castro was also sent off in the first minutes of the game. In the summary, Sávio Pereira Sampaio reports that the Portuguese said “that’s a shame, it’s a shame what you’re doing, you ruined the game, it’s shameful” and that’s why he was removed from the match.
With the result, Inter continues with 21 points and is in fifth place in the Brasileirão, while Botafogo appears in seventh, with 18.