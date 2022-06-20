Swimming stops transgender athletes who have gone through male puberty

Inclusion of trans women in the female categories is today one of the biggest debates in the sports world. Swimming’s decision comes days after a similar change announced by cycling.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) announced on Sunday (19/6) the decision to bar the participation of transgender athletes from elite competitions in women’s categories if they have gone through any of the stages of male puberty.

In order to enter women’s competitions, under the new rules, athletes must have transitioned their gender by age 12.

The change was defined during the extraordinary general congress of Fina, in Budapest, where the swimming world championships take place. Approved with 71% of the votes of the federation’s 152 members, it was described by the entity as “just one step towards the full inclusion” of transgender athletes.

In parallel, the federation informed that it will create an open category for trans athletes.

Earlier, Fina members had discussed the findings of a report by a task force on the topic made up of leading figures from the worlds of medicine, law and sport.

“Fina’s approach in crafting this policy was broad, based on science and inclusion. And most importantly, emphasizing competitive equity,” said Brent Nowicki, the body’s executive director.

Federation president Husain Al-Musallam said the organization is trying to “preserve the rights of our athletes to compete” but also “protect competitive equity”.

“Fina will always welcome all athletes. Creating an open category will mean that everyone will have the opportunity to compete at an elite level. As this has not yet been done, the federation will need to pave the way. I want athletes to feel included and able to develop their ideas during this process.”

Former swimmer Sharron Davies, who opposes the participation of transgender athletes in elite women’s swimming, said she was “proud” of the sport and the federation.

In a statement on Twitter, the Brit thanked Fina “for being grounded in science, talking to athletes and coaches and advocating a fair sport for women”. “Swimming will always welcome everyone, no matter how you identify yourself, but fairness is the cornerstone of the sport,” she added.

Athlete Ally, an LGBT rights group that organized a letter of support for American trans swimmer Lia Thomas in February, called the new policy “discriminatory, harmful, unscientific and not in line with IOC principles.” [Comitê Olímpico Internacional] of 2021″.

“If we really want to protect women’s sports, we must include all women,” the group tweeted.

Similar decision in cycling

The move comes on the heels of a similar decision announced on Thursday (16/6) by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the cycling regulatory body. Sport has also limited the space for trans athletes to participate in competitions, doubling the amount of time a trans athlete can compete after completing their gender transition.

The previous rule established that the athlete’s testosterone levels should be stable at a level below 5 nanomoles per liter for a period of 12 months before competition. With the change, the allowable testosterone level dropped to 2.5 nmol/L and the time period doubled to 24 months.

The debate around the participation of trans athletes in water sports competitions gained the spotlight with the case of American Lia Thomas.

In March, Thomas became the first transgender swimmer to win a U.S. college league title with a victory in the women’s 500-yard freestyle.

Thomas swam for the Pennsylvania men’s team for three seasons before starting hormone replacement therapy in 2019.

He has since broken records with the university’s swim team.

More than 300 collegiate athletes, Team USA and Olympic swimmers signed an open letter in support of Thomas and all transgender and non-binary swimmers, but other athletes and organizations have expressed concern around the issue.

Some of Thomas’ teammates and her parents wrote anonymous letters supporting her right to transition, but adding that they felt it was unfair for her to compete as a woman.

USA Swimming, the governing body for swimming in the US, updated its policy for elite swimmers in February to allow trans athletes to participate in competitions and established criteria aimed at reducing any unfair advantage, including testing testosterone levels within 36 months of competitions. competitions.

Last year, New Zealand powerlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first openly transgender athlete to compete in an Olympics in a gender different from the one she was born with.

What do the experts say?

For physiologist and human performance expert Michael Joyner, “Testosterone at male puberty alters the physiological determinants of human performance and explains the sex-based differences in human performance, considered to be clearly evident at age 12.”

“Even if testosterone is suppressed, its performance-enhancing effects will be maintained.”

Activist, researcher and lawyer Adrian Jjuuko points out that the change announced by Fina “emphasizes that no athlete is excluded from federation competitions or from setting records based on their legal gender, gender identity or gender expression”.

So, “[a categoria aberta proposta] it must not become a category that adds to existing levels of discrimination and marginalization against these groups. I see this policy as just the first step towards inclusion and full support for transgender and gender-diverse athletes to participate in water sports, and there is much more to be done.”

Sandra Hunter, an exercise physiologist who specializes in sex and age differences in athletic performance, argues that “from age 14 and up, the difference between boys and girls is substantial. This is due to the advantages developed due to the physiological adaptations of testosterone and the presence of the Y chromosome”.

“Some of these physical advantages are structural in origin, such as height, limb length, heart size, lung size, and will be maintained even with the suppression or reduction of testosterone that occurs in the transition from male to female.”

Former Olympic and world swimming champion Summer Sanders defends the existence of women’s and men’s categories and, in parallel, categories for trans women and trans men.

“Fair competition is a core strength of our community – this approach preserves the integrity of the sporting process that exists today, in which millions of girls and women participate annually.”

One of the biggest debates in sport

The conversation around the inclusion of trans women in women’s sport divides opinion both inside and outside the world of sport.

Many argue that trans women should not compete in female categories because of the physical advantages they may have; others argue that sport should be more inclusive.

World Athletics President Lord Coe said the “integrity” and “future” of women’s sport would become “very fragile” if sports organizations make mistakes in the design of the respective regulations for athletes. transgender.

The heart of the debate surrounding the presence of trans women in women’s competition involves the complex balance between inclusion, sporting equity and safety – essentially, whether trans women can compete in women’s categories without having an unfair advantage or posing a threat of injury to the competitors.

Trans women have to adhere to a number of rules to compete in specific sports, including, in many cases, reducing their testosterone levels to a certain amount and for a certain period of time before competing.

There are concerns, however, as highlighted in the swimming decision, that female athletes will continue to have a physical advantage as they go through male puberty, even if they subsequently reduce their testosterone levels.