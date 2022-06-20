Teacher donates BRL 60 to charity and wins BRL 22 million house

posted on 06/20/2022 13:26



Retired teacher won BRL 22 million home in Costwolds, England – (Credit: Reproduction/Omaze)

A £10 donation to charity has helped 71-year-old retired school teacher Susan Havenhand win a £3.5 million home in the UK. United.

The house has almost 1,000 square meters, six bedrooms, a movie theater, an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court, a sauna and even a gym. The mansion is located in the Costwolds, England.

The receipt of the house was made by participating in a raffle organized by Omaze, a company that raises funds for various NGOs in exchange for prizes such as cars, houses and trips.

After winning the property, the elderly woman did not receive the news personally. Their daughter was notified by Omaze because Susan and husband John, 70, were in France traveling.

The company that donates the prizes allows the winners to do whatever they want with the property, being able to rent or even sell it.

See photos of the mansion: