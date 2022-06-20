Telegram Premium is launched for R$24.90; see exclusive features

This Sunday (19), Telegram officially launched its paid version for all users and presented its features, such as faster 4GB file uploads and downloads, ad removal and more. Per BRL 24.90 per monthTelegram Premium is described as a “subscription that allows you to exclusively support the ongoing development” of the messaging platform.

At launch, there are about 15 new features exclusive to Telegram Premium subscribers. The application also gained seven more new functions in general and which will also be available to all users, including non-subscribers, in addition to “more than 100 fixes and optimizations”.

Among the news announced for the launch of Telegram Premium, there is a function that transcribes an audio (voice) message to text. Users also have twice the size for file download (currently 2 GB) and gain the ability to participate in up to 1,000 channels.

See the exclusive features of the premium version of the app:

4 GB uploads

faster downloads

Track up to 1,000 channels

Create up to 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats each

Add a fourth account to the app

Pin 10 chats to the main list

Save up to 10 favorite stickers

Transcription of audio messages to text

Unique stickers that will be updated monthly

10 new emojis to use in message reactions

Change the default folder when launching the app

Use animated profile pictures

Premium badges: indicate the use of Telegram Premium

Three special icons to use in apps

Ads removal

Telegram limits are higher for premium version users.

improvements for everyone

Subscribing to Telegram Premium can be done directly from the app by going to the Settings area. There, there is a new button for the service where users can check its main features and subscribe, which is processed by the app store of the corresponding operating system — App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Anroid).

in the ad, Telegram also celebrates that it “now has over 700 million monthly active users”. “Today marks an important day in Telegram’s history — signifying not only a new milestone, but also the beginning of Telegram’s sustainable monetization,” the statement reads.

Telegram Premium users get a tool to transcribe audio messages to text.

The company also mentions that users of the premium version will be able to use features before launch for everyone, but that will keep constantly updating the free version. Among the new functions available to everyone starting today are:

Participation requests for public groups

Verification stamps in chats

Bots can now include photo or video in the “about” area

Improvements to chat previews on Android

Autosave to gallery on Android

Ability to send files up to 2GB or 4GB on iOS from other apps

Animated profile picture creation on macOS

100+ general fixes and optimizations

Also in the statement, Telegram informs that it believes that platform development “must be driven primarily by its users, not advertisers”. Thus, according to the company, users must always remain the top priority.