Telegram Premium is launched; see what changes in the paid version of the app | Social networks

Telegram won a premium version last Sunday (19). With this new option, premium users will have access to extra features such as uploading files larger than 4GB, ad-free usage and faster media download speed. The paid model of the messenger had already been announced in early June by the creator of the application, Pavel Durov, but, until then, there was no release date. It is worth remembering that the app will continue to be available for free use. In the following lines, find out how much it costs and how the paid version of Telegram, messenger for Android and iPhone (iOS) will work.

Telegram Premium Subscription will offer exclusive features to users; check it out — Photo: Disclosure/Getty Images

Why did Telegram get a premium version?

As announced by the creator of Telegram, Pavel Durov, many users requested to increase the limit for uploading files, media and chats. However, this type of expansion for all users, according to the announcement made in early June, could overload traffic and server costs – which could compromise the app for users and developers. Thus, the company chose to offer these functions in a paid way, as a way to meet demand without hampering the use of the application.

In addition to user requests, another reason why Telegram won a premium version is precisely the funding of the app. According to the official announcement of the platform, this paid model will serve to maintain the “continuous development” of the messenger.

How will Telegram Premium work? What are the advantages?

Telegram Premium is the paid version of Russian messenger. Thus, it will work normally in the official application, but its functions will only be released to those who are a subscriber. The new model will have several features long awaited by users, such as sending files up to 4 GB, faster downloads and even ad-free usability. The premium version will also have new emojis in the reactions tab.

Also, Telegram Premium subscribers will be able to use animated avatars in the app, in addition to quickly converting voice messages to text and sending exclusive stickers to their contacts. It is worth mentioning that, in the case of sending large files and/or stickers that only exist in the paid model, non-premium users will be able to view these media even if they do not have a subscription. Thus, the chat experience between subscribers and non-subscribers will remain fluid.

How much will Telegram Premium cost? Will the free version end?

The Telegram Premium subscription costs BRL 24.90 monthly in Brazil, and, so far, there is only one type of plan available. It is worth mentioning that the free version of the app will not end – that is, users who do not want to pay the amount will be able to continue using the app with the same features available until then.

With information from Telegram

