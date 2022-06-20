The 5 Best Casino Movies to Watch ASAP – Jornada Geek

It has been 30 years since casino-themed movies became an important part of the film industry. Even before that, in the 60s and 70s, there were different James Bond movies that portrayed casinos in bright colors. slot machines it is the favorite place of the rich and powerful. However, the movies that came in the 90s painted a different picture. We could see that casinos are places where people from different social backgrounds can come and have fun.

If you’re a new fan of the gambling industry or you’re already a seasoned gambler, you might want to see some of the best casino movies ever made. Let’s see which movies should be on your must-see list.

Casino Royale (dir. Martin Campbell, 2006)

The remake of the 1973 film of the same title is one of the most appreciated films in the 007 series because it shows an elegant depiction of the world of high stakes, full of class, risk and wealth.

Follow the most famous secret agent – ​​James Bond, played by the talented Daniel Craig, who is on a mission to stop Le Chiffre, the banker of many criminal organizations around the world, from winning a game of Texas Hold'em at Le Casino Royal in Montenegro. Preventing the terrorist from winning the Poker tournament would mean the end of many organizations as they would run out of money to operate.

Of course, we're talking about Agent 007, so you can expect this movie to be full of violence and dirty mind tricks, but it still has the cheesy atmosphere of the Bond movie and portrays the world of money laundering very well through the game. This classic movie is timeless and has created a lot of hype in the online casino community since the day it was launched.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (dir. Terry Gilliam, 1998)

The cult-favorite casino movie, based on a true story, revolves around journalist Hunter Thompson (Johnny Depp) and his lawyer’s psychedelic trip from Los Angeles to Vegas. Hunter is a sports journalist and loves to do drugs, so he decides it would be great to cover a sporting event in Sin City.

After spending a hefty sum on drugs, they embark on an adventure in search of the American dream, encountering drug dealers, hitchhikers, gamblers and, of course, cops.

This casino movie will not present Las Vegas as a glittering place full of luxury, but rather as a dark, disturbed and dangerous place that is far from the so-called "American dream".

If You Drink, Don’t Marry (dir. Todd Phillips, 2009)

The best casino comedy that successfully illustrates the famous saying “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas”. It features the story of Phil, Stu and Alan, three friends who travel to Las Vegas for Doug’s bachelor party.

They wake up the next day with a memory gap and realize that the groom is missing, a tiger is sitting in the bedroom, and one of the guys has a wedding ring but has lost a tooth. And from here, as you might expect, everything goes crazy and you’ll soon realize you’re watching one of the biggest casino comedies.

Imagine how difficult it must be for three hungover men to solve this strange mystery and find Doug in time for the wedding. If You Drink, Don’t Marry is an invaluable representation of what can go wrong in a Las Vegas casino and we’re sure you’ll have a good laugh!

Casino (dir. Martin Scorsese, 1995)

A classic film from one of the most brilliant directors of all time, Casino is responsible for popularizing the glamorous and mysterious Las Vegas lifestyle among the common people.

Robert De Niro plays Sam “Ace” Rothstein, an ex-gangster who now lives a normal life and works as the manager of a large casino in Las Vegas. But it doesn’t last long, as his old friend Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci), a mob underboss, pays a visit and asks for help. While Ace tries to follow the rules, Nicky and Ginger (a former prostitute and jewelry lover, played by the beautiful Sharon Stone) are breaking them all in an attempt to get to the top.

In the first half of the film, we discover how the trio gathers a lot of power by tricking the system, and the rest of this classic casino presents its downfall, caused by a combination of the FBI, rabid mob bosses and corrupt members of the government’s attempt to bring down their operation. at any cost!

Eleven Men and a Secret (dir. Steven Soderbergh, 2001)

Meet Danny Ocean, a professional thief who assembles a team of talented crooks to try to rob three of Las Vegas’ biggest casinos – the Mirage, the Bellagio and the MGM Grand, all owned by his rival Terry Benedict. Will they be able to pull off this $150 million heist?

This action-packed movie has a legendary cast, including superstars like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts. This movie has an amazing vibe because it manages to combine a serious plot with a lot of comedic references. Where Men And A Secret is no ordinary thriller, it has a lot of detail, elegance and glamour.

With this team of criminal masterminds, Mr. Danny will never need to visit any online casino to get rich, he can just walk in and come home loaded with cash.

That ends our list of the best casino movies to watch ASAP. If you think there are any important titles we missed, feel free to leave a comment below!

