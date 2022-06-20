The 5 Best Movies With Tobey Maguire, According to Audiences

Tobias Vincent Maguire. In short, this is the real name of 46-year-old American actor and producer Tobey Maguire. Known mainly for his character in the Spider-Man trilogy, Tobey Maguire has already competed for a Golden Globe in 2009. In short, the work that earned him the nomination was the character Captain Sam Cahill in Between Brothers. In addition, he won two Saturn Awards in the best actor category.

First of all, a curiosity: the actor almost became a chef. In addition, he even enrolled in a cooking course during the sixth grade. However, plans changed when his mother offered him $100 to take acting classes, which he eventually accepted.

Without further ado, let’s go to the five best movies with Tobey Maguire according to audiences. Enjoy!

1. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Where to watch: HBO Max, Netflix, GloboPlay and Amazon Prime Video

Professional approval rating: 93%

Average score for professionals: 8.3 out of 10.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes.

The ranking of the best films with Tobey Maguire opens first with the action-adventure Spider-Man 2. In summary, director Sam Raimi’s 127-minute title met the expectations of 82% of the audience who watched it. In addition, the average rating these viewers gave closed at 3.5 out of 5 possible stars.

Synopsis: The Doctor. Otto Octavius ​​is transformed into Doctor Octopus when a failed nuclear fusion experiment results in an explosion that kills his wife. He blames Spider-Man for the accident and desires revenge. Meanwhile, the hero’s alter ego, Peter Parker, loses his powers. To complicate matters, his best friend hates Spider-Man and his lover gets engaged.

2. Pleasantville: Life in Black and White (1998)

Where to watch: Apple TV and Amazon Prime

Professional approval rating: 85%

Average score for professionals: 7.7 out of 10.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes.

In second place in the ranking of best films with Tobey Maguire is the fantasy comedy feature Pleasantville. All in all, director Gary Ross’s 124-minute title pleased 79% of the audience who watched it. Furthermore, the average rating given by these viewers was 3.9 out of 5 possible stars.

Synopsis: David is a lonely young man, who is not happy with his life and runs away from reality watching “Pleasantville”, a black and white show from the 50s, where everything is pleasant. But everything changes when his sister, Jennifer, fights him over the remote control, which a strange television technician gave him after they broke the old one. During the fight, they press a button and are magically transported into the fictional “Pleasantville”, where they become Bud and Mary-Sue Parker, two characters from the series.

3 – Rules of Life (1999)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Professional approval rating: 71%

Average score for professionals: 6.6 out of 10.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes.

In third place in the ranking of best films with Tobey Maguire is the romantic drama Rules of Life. In summary, the 126-minute title by director Lasse Hallström met the expectations of 77% of the audience who watched it. In addition, the average rating these viewers gave closed at 3.8 out of 5 possible stars.

Synopsis: Homer is Dr. Wilbur Larch, who runs an orphanage in Maine. Restless to see the world, he takes the first opportunity to leave the place where he grew up. However, the stark reality interferes with his moral ideals and values.

4. The Great Gatsby (2013)

Where to watch: HBO Max

Professional approval rating: 48%

Average score for professionals: 5.9 out of 10.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes.

Fourth in the ranking of the best films with Tobey Maguire is the romantic drama The Great Gatsby. All in all, director Baz Luhrmann’s 142-minute title pleased 67% of the audience who watched it. Furthermore, the average rating given by these viewers was 3.7 out of 5 possible stars.

Synopsis: In the spring of 1922, Nick Carraway arrives in New York and becomes a neighbor of the mysterious and partying millionaire Jay Gatsby when he goes to live across the bay with his cousin Daisy and her philandering husband Tom Buchanan. Thus, Nick is drawn into the captivating world of the rich, their illusions, loves and frauds. Witnessing events inside and outside the world he inhabits, Nick writes a tale of impossible love, dreams and tragedies that mirror conflicts in modern times.

5. Between Brothers (2009)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Professional approval rating: 64%

Average score for professionals: 6.2 out of 10.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes.

In last place in the ranking of the best films with Tobey Maguire is the long war and drama Between Brothers. In summary, director Jim Sheridan’s 105-minute title met the expectations of 62% of the audience who watched it. In addition, the average rating these viewers gave closed at 3.5 out of 5 possible stars.

Synopsis: Sam Cahill is a Marine who is married to Grace and has two daughters with her: Isabelle and Maggie. Tommy is her younger brother, a drifter who has recently been released from prison. Soon after, Sam is sent to Afghanistan. When he is shot down and presumed dead, Tommy vows to take care of Sam’s wife Grace and their nieces. Tommy and Grace grow closer, and when Sam unexpectedly returns home, the consequences of everyone’s actions threaten the foundation of the entire family.

