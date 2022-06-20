The 5 smartphones with the best customer ratings on Amazon

For those who are in doubt about which cell phone to buy, Amazon brings together not only a system with comments and opinions about smartphones, but also the possibility to see the products that consumers gave the best marks.

With that in mind, we’ve gathered here the smartphones that have the best reviews on Amazon. Check out!

iPhone 12

At the time of writing this article, the device has an average rating of 4.9 (out of a total of 5.0), according to the opinion of more than 640 buyers. The Apple phone has 128GB of memory, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen, and has an advanced 12MP dual camera system – which shoots in HDR 4K Dolby Vision.

iPhone 13 mini

Another Apple device with a 4.9 rating is the 128GB iPhone 13 mini. The device has a 5.4-inch screen and a 12-megapixel front camera, which even has night mode and records in 4K Dolby Vision HDR. Apple promises that the battery can handle 17 hours of video playback.

Redmi Note 8

The Xiaomi phone has a 6.3-inch screen, has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The battery is 4,000 mAh and it takes pictures with a 48-megapixel main camera. The gadget received an average rating of 4.8 from Amazon buyers.

Redmi Note 9S

Also with an average rating of 4.8, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9S has 6GB of memory, 128GB storage and a 6.67-inch screen. The product comes with NFC connectivity and has a 48-megapixel main camera.

Poco X3 PRO

Another highly rated smartphone from Xiaomi is the Poco X3 Pro. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 6.67-inch screen and 256GB storage capacity. The rating on Amazon is 4.8.

