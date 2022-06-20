The Day of the Hot Screen Bombing (20/06): Considered one of the best films of 2016, thriller is inspired by a real case

The Day of the Hot Screen Bombing (20/06): Considered one of the best films of 2016, the thriller is inspired by a real case

On the penultimate Tela Quente of the month of June, Rede Globo will show O Dia do Atentado. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon and John Goodman, the film recalls the aftermath of the terrorist attack known as the Boston Marathon in 2013.

In the plot, after what happened, a group formed by Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders (Wahlberg), Special Agent Richard Deslauries (Bacon), Police Commissioner Ed Davis (Goodman), Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese (JK Simmons) and the nurse Carol Saunders (Michelle Monaghan) teams up with the brave survivors to identify and capture those responsible for the terrorist attack before they can claim new victims.

One of the best movies of 2016

In 2016, the year of its release, the feature entered the list of Ten Best Films of the Year by the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures, an organization of critics with more than 100 years of acting, and by Variety, one of the main pop culture vehicles in the world. United States.

Inspiration

The film’s script emerged from the combination of two scripts: “Boston Strong”, which pulled the plot towards the suspense genre, and “Patriots Days”, which was more oriented to drama. To arrive at the final result, the writers gathered reports from police officer Ed Davis with details from a report on the program 60 Minutes.

Who led the project?

The Day of Bombing is directed by Peter Berg, responsible for Battleship: The Battle of the Seas, Deep Horizon: Disaster in the Gulf and some episodes of The Leftovers. The filmmaker also worked with some musicians, as in the video for “One More Night”, by Maroon 5, or in the audiovisual record of Keeps Gettin’ Better, by singer Christina Aguilera.

In addition to the director, the film’s screenplay also received treatment from Paul Tamasy, from The Victor, Decisive Hours and Battle Station.