“The fact that he didn’t play..” Sampaio explains the reason for Danilo’s cut in the national team and news reaches Palmeiras

Tite’s last call-up for friendlies against South Korea and Japan surprised especially by the presence of Danilo. the steering wheel of palm treeswho is going through the best phase of his career, was called for the 1st time to defend the Selection, but he didn’t add any minutes in the games on the other side of the world.

The fact revolted the fans alviverde, since the shirt 28 lacked the team of Abel Ferreira in the Brazilian Championship. This Monday (20), in participation in the podcast “Podpah”, Tite’s assistant, César Sampaio, revealed why the coach chose not to put him on the field. Remembering that, in the first game – against South Korea -, Danilo didn’t even go to the bench.

“Danilo deserved this opportunity. He arrived shy in the first training sessions, but in the end he was more relaxed. He’s a promising boy, he has everything to be a reference in the position. The fact that he didn’t play doesn’t mean we wanted to miss Palmeiras. If there was a problem with Casemiro and Fabinho, and it could have happened, due to the wear and tear that they came from the games in Europe, he would have been used”, explained Sampaio.

Present at the interview, Tite also made a point of pointing out that other world stars have also gone through the process. “People don’t remember what Neymar himself, Coutinho, Alisson went through… (Danilo’s call-up) It’s an initial process, in stages, and it goes through that. It’s the first time he was being called up. calm down, that these situations will happen. People are very short-sighted, and this is not so”opined the coach.

Even without defending the Selection, Danilo returned to Palmeiras maintaining good form. The defensive midfielder will certainly be selected, soon, at 8 pm (Brasília time), in the classic against São Paulo, at Morumbi. Abel Ferreira’s team has no chance of losing the lead at the end of this 13th round of the Brasileirão, not even with a setback.