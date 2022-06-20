The “Pretty Woman”-inspired dress worn by Kate Middleton at Ascot

The model used by the Duchess had many similarities to the one used by Julia Roberts in the film. And it was also a tribute to Diana.

The famous Ascot horse races took place this Friday, June 17th, in Berkshire, UK. To attend the event so characteristic of British culture, the guests of the royal family chose their elegant dresses and hats. One of the members of the British monarchy that stood out, of course, was the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton appeared in a white polka dot patterned dress with a high collar complete with a scarf. When appreciating the choice of the British fashion icon, it’s impossible not to point out the way the look references a movie that has already won cult status in the context of romantic comedies. In this case, the proposal chosen by the Duchess recalls the unforgettable dress worn by Julia Roberts’ character in the feature film “Pretty Woman” — curiously in a scene that also included a sport with horses, polo. Some voices made parallels with the look used by Audrey Hepburn, in “My Fair Lady“.

In addition to the world of cinema, the presence of the Duchess was a true tribute to Princess Diana. The piece is also very similar to a model worn by the Princess of Wales in 1988 at the same event in Ascot.

This dress was designed for Diana by Victor Edelstein. Kate, in turn, wore a creation by designer Alessandra Rich, valued at 2,200 euros.

To complement the piece, and in keeping with the horse racing tradition, he wore a matching hat. The accessory, in a brown tone and with white flowers. Diana and, of course, the character Vivian Ward didn’t give up using it either.

However, it wasn’t the only bet in the styling department. Emphasizing the tribute even more, the pearl and diamond earrings she wore belonged to Princess Diana, while the brown shoes have Ralph Lauren signature.

