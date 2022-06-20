This is what Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie would look like in ThunderCats live-action – Series News

Brazilian artist also imagined Walker Scobell, Omar Sy and Mckenna Grace in the feline skin.





Thirty-seven years have passed since ThunderCats first aired, but the famous ’80s animated series remains a pop culture staple. Now available in the HBO Max catalogue, the show tells the story of a group of alien superheroes with the appearance and abilities of a cat. When their home planet, Thundera, meets its end, the protagonists are forced to flee in a spaceship and end up landing in an unexpected destination: Third Earth.

Given the recent trend of turning classic productions into live-action, have you ever wondered who could bring these felines to life? The Brazilian illustrator known as SamukArts already! In your Instagramhe shared his version of ThunderCats starring Henry Cavill, Margot Robbie, Walker Scobell, Omar Sy, Mckenna Grace, Andy Serkis, and Alexander Ludwig. Check the result below:

HENRY CAVILL AS LION-O





MARGOT ROBBIE AS CHEETARA





WALKER SCOBELL AS WILLY KAT





OMAR SY AS PANTHRO





MCKENNA GRACE AS WILLY KIT





ANDY SERKIS AS MUMM-RA





ALEXANDER LUDWIG AS TYGRA