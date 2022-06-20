“Thor 4”: Jane Foster and Guardians of the Galaxy steal the show in never-before-seen footage

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and the Guardians of the Galaxy are the big highlights in the new images of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, released by Total Film this Monday (20). The magazine exclusively revealed records of the God of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) in dialogue with two of Marvel’s intergalactic superhero team and one of her love interest, who now assumes the mantle of Mighty Thor.

In one of the photos, it is possible to see the protagonist – already with a new look – talking to Peter Quill/Lord of the stars (Chris Pratt) and mantis (Pom Klementieff). In another, Jane Foster shows her strength and power by wielding Mjolnir. And finally, we see a scene of Thor alone, wearing a t-shirt and jeans, drinking something from a mug. Check out the gallery!

Learn more about “Thor: Love and Thunder”

In “Thor 4”, the protagonist embarks “on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods”.

“To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, being the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.”

Watch the trailer:

“Thor: Love and Thunder” opens today July 7 at the movies.