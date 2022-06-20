Thor: Love and Thunder Will Show What Thor and Jane’s Breakup Was Like

Next big MCU movie, Thor: Love and Thunder will highlight the return of Jane Foster, this time in the role of the Mighty Thor. But in addition to showing the heroine in action, we will also see how her relationship ended with Thor.

In an interview with D23 magazine, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman talked a little more about how the film will approach this aspect (via TheDirect).

“Actually, there wasn’t much evidence to say, ‘This is how they ended up. That was what happened.’ All of that was left open for interpretation, which was great because it allowed us to go on this fun journey: ‘What was their relationship like when they were together? What was it like when they broke up? Why did they break up?’ That’s one of the funniest things about the movie,” Hemsworth revealed.

Portman also highlighted the gaps they bridged between Jane and Thor’s relationship: “It was so much fun to imagine the parts of the relationship we hadn’t seen… and the difficult parts of a scientist dating an otherworldly superhero.”

Directed by Taika Waititithe film has a star-studded cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe and Dave Bautista.

Thor: Love and Thunder debut in Brazil in July 7.

