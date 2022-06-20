Tite praises Dani Alves, but admits concern after leaving Barcelona | Brazilian Team

Coach Tite gave an interview to ‘Podpah’ and admitted that he hopes to have right-back Daniel Alves, 39, in the Brazilian team for the Qatar World Cup. However, the coach has admitted some concern after the player is left without a club after leaving Barcelona and acknowledged that he could drop him off the list.
“Dani Alves is technically extraordinary. And I joked with him, I said: ‘You won’t be in the Cup just for one reason: if you’re not physically in the best condition and playing a high-level championship”, said Tite.
Daniel Alves captained the Brazilian team in the friendly against Japan in June — Photo: Getty Images
During the interview, which also included the presence of assistant coach César Sampaio, curiosity about the final list for the World Cup guided the questions about the Selection. With a large number of players being observed, César commented, laughing, that there is no reserve bank in the group, but a “solution bank”.
And I say more: if I get it wrong (when replacing) I get it right”
— Tite, about the good options on the National Team bench
Among these solutions is Raphinha. A member of the national team, the Leeds player appeared last year, conquered space and is among the possible names for the World Cup. But, just as many fans were unaware of the forward’s talents, coach Tite admitted that he was not on the radar with Raphinha.
Raphinha was a surprise to me, who brought it was the coaching staff”
— Tite, coach of the Brazilian national team
Raphinha in Japan vs Brazil — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
About to lead Brazil for the second time in a World Cup, Tite analyzed his maturity in charge of the Selection. Both for him and for César Sampaio, today’s group is more prepared for the competition.
– I’m a better coach than I was in 2018. More maturity, mistakes I made in the selection, and successes… Human relations with athletes. Will you win? I don’t know. But that is much more prepared, it is – concluded Tite.