Tite reveals contacts between Real and PSG, and that he will not work in Brazil after the World Cup

Tite, coach of the Brazilian team, gave an interview to the English newspaper ‘The Guardian’ and revealed contact with European teams.

Coach Tite also reaffirmed that he doesn’t think about working in Brazil after the World Cup held in Qatar, with or without the title of world champion.

If you win the World Cup, you have an open market. You can choose. I’m not going to lie: my idea is definitely not to work in Brazil. I want to spend a year with my family, take a sabbatical, study, not having any responsibility because the responsibility is too big,” said the coach.

The coach revealed that he received contacts from Real Madrid, PSG and Sporting, before the 2018 World Cup, to analyze his signing. According to the coach, the conversations did not go forward.

“At the World Cup (just before) they (Real Madrid) said they wanted to talk and I said ‘no, I won’t talk, don’t come close’. I want to be at peace with myself and my work. . When you do something in parallel, it’s not being done to the fullest. I can’t do that. I received offers (before the 2018 Cup) from Real Madrid, PSG and Sporting. But I didn’t want that. I want to win the Copa del Rey World. After the World Cup, I will decide my future”, revealed Tite.

Tite also stated that he won’t talk to anyone at the moment: “Now I have the responsibility and the joy of being the coach of the Selection. I won’t even talk to anyone.”