Tite reveals that he received contacts from 3 European football giants

Focused on winning this year’s World Cup with the Brazilian national team, coach Tite, who will leave Amarelinha’s technical command after the biggest tournament in the world, revealed, in an interview with English media, that he refused three big clubs before the Cup dispute. of the year 2018. The coach also revealed that he does not think about returning to Brazilian football.

“At the World Cup (just before) they (Real Madrid) said they wanted to talk and I said ‘no, I won’t talk, don’t come close’. I want to be at peace with myself and my job. . When you do something in parallel, it’s not being done to the fullest. I can’t do that. I received offers (before the 2018 Cup) from Real Madrid, PSG and Sporting. But I didn’t want that. I want to win the Copa del Rey World. After the World Cup, I will decide my future”reveals Tite, in an interview with the newspaper ‘The Guardian’.

Still in the interview with the newspaper, Tite, who always has his name linked to clubs in Brazil, revealed that he does not intend to train in Brazilian football – with or without a title.

“If you win the World Cup, you’ll have an open market. You can choose. I’m not going to lie: my idea is definitely not to work in Brazil. I want to spend a year with my family, take a sabbatical, study, not having any responsibility because the responsibility is very big. If something comes from outside, it will happen. Now I have the responsibility and the joy of being the coach of the national team. I won’t even talk to anyone”.

Tite’s future

The future of the still coach of the Selection remains a big question mark. However, the most viable option is for Tite to take over an average European club in search of the biggest.